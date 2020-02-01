Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Select Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,561,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,561,751 shares in the company, valued at $131,235,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,071 shares of company stock worth $4,722,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 1,548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

