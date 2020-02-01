SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.23

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 78445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after purchasing an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 501,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

