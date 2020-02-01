Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,000. Mellanox Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of Mellanox Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

MLNX traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,435. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

