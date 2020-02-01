Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein Purchases 500 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $14,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,498.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 191,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,138. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $161,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

