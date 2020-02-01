Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.20. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 26,522 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

