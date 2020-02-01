Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 7.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.79, 3,031,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,752,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

