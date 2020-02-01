Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on SWM. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.
SWM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 581,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
