Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SWM. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

SWM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 581,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

