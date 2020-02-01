Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading Down 5%

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.27, approximately 623,051 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 476,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Schneider National by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.