Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading Down 5%

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.27, approximately 623,051 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 476,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

SNDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Schneider National by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

