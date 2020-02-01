Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 4.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 16,337,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.