SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SBI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SBHGF stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

