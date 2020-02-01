SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.56. The stock had a trading volume of 537,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $177.47 and a 1-year high of $270.42.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,876.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,503 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 98,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

