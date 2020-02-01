SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.33.
Shares of SBAC traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.56. The stock had a trading volume of 537,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $177.47 and a 1-year high of $270.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,876.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,503 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after buying an additional 114,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 98,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
