SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

ETR:SAP opened at €117.82 ($137.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a fifty-two week high of €126.98 ($147.65). The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.18.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

