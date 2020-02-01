SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €134.64 ($156.55).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Thursday, reaching €117.82 ($137.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.18. SAP has a 1 year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1 year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.