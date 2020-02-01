Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Stephens

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of SC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 2,374,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,405. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,740,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 197,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

