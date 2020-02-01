Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.