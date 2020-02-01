Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $65.81. 16,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,750. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

