San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

MIC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 469,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

