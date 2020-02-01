San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,825 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.95. 12,892,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,028. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

