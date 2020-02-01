San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.69% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of JPEU traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $60.91.

