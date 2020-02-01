San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 592 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. 1,269,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,928. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

