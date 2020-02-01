San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 67,865 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after buying an additional 127,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. 2,451,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,406. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.