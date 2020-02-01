San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $310,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Barings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.35. The stock had a trading volume of 646,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $547.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

