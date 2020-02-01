San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $222,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 167,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $60.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

