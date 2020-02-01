San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 655 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

VNOM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 377,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,608. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

