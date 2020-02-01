San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 265 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.