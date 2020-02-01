Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 5,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

