Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SAPMF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays downgraded Saipem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $4.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145. Saipem has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

