Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Saia by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Saia by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,805. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

