Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,495. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

