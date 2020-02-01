Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VV stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 282,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $122.95 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

