Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 452,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,991,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.34 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

