S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after acquiring an additional 129,881 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,427 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,961 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

