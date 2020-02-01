S.A. Mason LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,833,000 after buying an additional 186,356 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after buying an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

