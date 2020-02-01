S.A. Mason LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 302,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 6,784,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

