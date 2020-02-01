S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,263,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

