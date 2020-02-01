S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $6.13 on Friday, hitting $159.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

