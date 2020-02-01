S.A. Mason LLC Invests $319,000 in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 60,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Xylem by 99.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $921,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Xylem by 129.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 58,713 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. 1,540,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,613. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

