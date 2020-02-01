S.A. Mason LLC Invests $137,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.57. 11,530,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

