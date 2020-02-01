S.A. Mason LLC Invests $118,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

