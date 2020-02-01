S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $51,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 837.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 3,023,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

SNAP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 24,935,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,765,309. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

