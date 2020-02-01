S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 5,300 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,704,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

