Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Up 6.7%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.59, approximately 531,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUTH. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $604.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.