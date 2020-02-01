Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 368,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.65. 5,730,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

