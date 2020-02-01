Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $89.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $89,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,547,000 after purchasing an additional 234,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 377,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 2,946,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,655. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.