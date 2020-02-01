Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $81.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,974 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $81,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of EMN traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 2,693,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

