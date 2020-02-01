Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $80 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.20% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $79,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,348. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

