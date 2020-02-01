Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $74.16 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 323.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $74,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $17,638,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 16.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

NYSE LEA traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 754,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,310. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

