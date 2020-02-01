Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $100,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,679,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,095,000 after purchasing an additional 224,189 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,383,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,115,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 312,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

