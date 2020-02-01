Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $190,577.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market cap of $190,577.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,568,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

