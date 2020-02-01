Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Announces — Dividend of $0.94

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDS.A shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

