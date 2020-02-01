Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Announces — Dividend of $0.94

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE RDS.A opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
